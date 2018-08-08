

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP laid many charges and issued warnings over the long weekend, both on the roads and on waterways, and also performed three rescues.

On Monday, officers were patrolling the municipalities of Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

On Highway 3 in Tecumseh, the following enforcement actions were taken:

• 9 Provincial Offence Notices issued, including one cellular phone violation and one commercial motor vehicle driver charged with speeding

• A 3 day driver’s licence suspension for an approved screening device warning

• 3 Highway Traffic Act of Ontario warnings

On County Road 22 in Lakeshore, the following enforcement actions were taken:

• 10 Provincial Offence Notices issued

• 2 Highway Traffic Act of Ontario warnings

OPP marine operators also reported heavy pleasure craft traffic over the weekend on local waterways.

Three separate rescues, none resulting in serious injury or death were performed, including help for operators of a raft, numerous paddle boarders and an overturned catamaran. They were assisted to shore near Belle River.

The marine unit also issued several Provincial Offence Notices under the Liquor Licence and Canada Shipping Acts.

"Throughout the Civic holiday weekend Essex County OPP officers were kept busy responding to a high volume of calls for service, in addition to proactively enforcing the Highway Traffic Act and offences occurring on our waterways,” said Essex OPP detachment commander Glenn Miller.

“Regrettably certain motor vehicle drivers and operators of vessels continue to put themselves and others in harm's way. A reminder that driving is a privilege and the consequences of operating a motor vehicle or vessel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is very severe. A bad decision today can impact you and others for a lifetime. "