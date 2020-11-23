WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor finalized a $5 billion master plan to deal with flooding issues throughout the city over the long-term.

Dillon Consulting was tasked to look at a number of areas, including the cause of basement flooding, identifying areas more likely to flood and to develop long-term solutions.

Solutions include building or upgrading pumping stations at a dozen sites, downspout disconnections and increasing sewer sizes.

Some of the cost is expected to be shared between the city and upper levels of government.