City of Windsor finalizes $5 billion flood plan
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 8:36PM EST
Melanie Borelli / CTV Windsor
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor finalized a $5 billion master plan to deal with flooding issues throughout the city over the long-term.
Dillon Consulting was tasked to look at a number of areas, including the cause of basement flooding, identifying areas more likely to flood and to develop long-term solutions.
Solutions include building or upgrading pumping stations at a dozen sites, downspout disconnections and increasing sewer sizes.
Some of the cost is expected to be shared between the city and upper levels of government.