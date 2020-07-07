WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is facing a budget shortfall of about $30 million thanks to the pandemic.

Administration has been busy number crunching and has prepared a report.

The amount takes into account lost revenue and added costs.

As well as the money saved from reduced expenses and government grants.

Administration is recommending the city continue advocating for a Federal and Provincial emergency assistance plan through organizations like the Large Urban Mayor’s Caucus of Ontario and the Association of Municipalities.

Council members will be presented with an official report at their next regular meeting on Monday.