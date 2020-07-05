WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is moving forward with the next round of Stage 2 re-openings.

Starting Monday, city hall and the offices on McDougall Avenue will reopen public services such as licensing, permit applications and taxation support. These will be available by appointment only.

Residents will be able to cool off at the city’s splash pads on July 13. Adhering to provincial health guidelines, the areas will be enclosed with temporary fencing.

Staff will also be on site to limit the number of people allowed in the splash pads at one time. All indoor and outdoor pools will remain closed.