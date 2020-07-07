WINDSOR, ONT. -- Details are being revealed for 10 transportation projects in Windsor and Tecumseh.

Government officials say the projects that will better connect Windsor residents to public transit, encourage active transportation, and improve the quality of the public transit system overall.

A multi-purpose pathway project is planned for Tecumseh.

“Important upgrades to Windsor’s transit fleet as well as improvements to bike pathways and sidewalks in both Windsor and Tecumseh will make it easier for residents to access the services they need,” says Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor−Tecumseh.

In Windsor, the purchase of 19 buses will allow the city to replace 16 buses that have exceeded their useful life, while expanding the fleet’s capacity by three buses to meet system needs.

The plan also includes the construction and rehabilitation of sidewalks, pathways and bike lanes throughout Windsor.

“This is the rubber hitting the road,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, adding some projects have already started and others are ready to roll.

In Tecumseh, the construction of a new three kilometre multi-purpose pathway will link the Tecumseh Hamlet to the Tecumseh Transit Service, providing residents with easier access to public transit.

The federal government is investing more than $12.6 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $10.5 million, while the City of Windsor is contributing more than $25.1 million and the Town of Tecumseh is contributing $580,314.

The money was previously announced.

With files from CTV's Michelle Maluske.