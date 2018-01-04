

CTV Windsor





Cheap Trick will be headlining in Leamington on the August long weekend.

The band is performing Aug. 3 at the annual Hogs For Hospice motorcycle rally.

With over 20 million records sold and more than 5000 live shows, Cheap Trick is known for hits like "I Want You To Want Me" and "The Flame."

The three-day event at Seacliff Park is packed full of activities including the tour the tip ride on Saturday and a motorcycle stunt show.

Country singer Randy Houser takes the stage Saturday night.

Tickets are available now and you can get more information about the event online.