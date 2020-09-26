WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police responded to two pot plant thefts Friday, one from a locked greenhouse and in the other incident the homeowner arrested the suspect.

The first incident occurred Friday just before 3 p.m. Police responded to an address on the south side of Chatham in regards to a break and enter.

Police say unknown suspects were able to gain entry into a locked greenhouse and stole a cannabis plan.

The second attempted theft happened just after 9 p.m. Friday when a man was caught in the backyard of a Park Street residence in Chatham attempting to steel cannabis plants.

The homeowner was able to detain the suspect and waited for police to arrive. Once they did, the plan was placed under arrest and charged with theft and possession under $5,000.

Chatham man Gavin Ward, 49, was later released with a future court date.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the first incident in the south side to contact Constable Fraser Leontowicz at fraserl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-600 extension #87148. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.