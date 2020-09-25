WINDSOR, ONT. -- The theft of $100 of copper has caused about $20,000 of damage at an energy company in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say sometime Wednesday night, unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a fenced compound at Entegrus on Queen Street.

Once inside, the suspect(s) removed about $100 in copper from three hydro pole switched causing about $20,000 damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact constable Curtis Conn at curtisc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-600 extension #87349. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.