WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent teen reported missing has been found safe, police say.

Chatham-Kent police reached out to the public to help locate 16-year-old Alyssa Cowan Friday. She was found safe in Dresden that afternoon.

Police were looking for Cowan who prior to being found was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday after she left her home and did not make it back.