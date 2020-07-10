Advertisement
Chatham-Kent teen reported missing found safe
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 10:37AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 1:57PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent teen reported missing has been found safe, police say.
Chatham-Kent police reached out to the public to help locate 16-year-old Alyssa Cowan Friday. She was found safe in Dresden that afternoon.
Police were looking for Cowan who prior to being found was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday after she left her home and did not make it back.