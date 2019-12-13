WINDSOR -- Nobody was hurt after a car burst into flames on Dougall Avenue.

Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 600 block of Dougall avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbour Jeff Boerkamp captured video showing the vehicle in flames.

Windsor firefighters responded and quickly doused the blaze.

Windsor police say it appears that a motor vehicle had an engine fire and no foul play is suspected.