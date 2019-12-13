Car bursts into flames on Dougall Avenue
CTV Windsor Published Friday, December 13, 2019 2:06PM EST
WINDSOR -- Nobody was hurt after a car burst into flames on Dougall Avenue.
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 600 block of Dougall avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Neighbour Jeff Boerkamp captured video showing the vehicle in flames.
Windsor firefighters responded and quickly doused the blaze.
Windsor police say it appears that a motor vehicle had an engine fire and no foul play is suspected.
