

CTV Windsor





Delray, Michigan residents are being moved into new homes thanks in part to the Canadian taxpayer.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority purchased property owned by the City of Detroit in June 2017, and Detroit used the proceeds of that sale to offer homeowners a chance to move into a new house in another neighbourhood, at no cost to the owner.

It's a $32.6 million program, paid for by the Canadian government and part of the work to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

For the last 20 years, Maria Walkenbach called Delray home, and the program offers a perfect home swap, just in time for the holidays.

“My house was probably not even 4,000 in this day and age," says Walkenbach. "I never, ever thought the bridge would be built.”

“For Canada to offer and help pay for it, it's unbelievable," says Walkenbach.

The program was built to serve about 220 families.

Director of Bridging Neighbourhoods Heather Zygmontowicz says only 70 people are registered so far.

"We expect that it will increase once people start moving and once the bridge construction truly starts,” says Zygmontowicz.

The new bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit is expected to cost roughly $5.7-billion and be open to traffic by 2024.