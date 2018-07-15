

Windsor, CTV Windsor





CTV News has learned the Gordie Howe International Bridge is taking a significant step forward this week.

The ground-breaking for what has been termed “Michigan advanced construction" will happen on Tuesday.

According to Mark Butler, Communications Director for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, they have secured 93% of the properties needed in Detroit’s Delray neighbourhood for the port of entry.

Butler says the Tuesday event is not the overall project ground-breaking but calls it a big step. He feels it’s encouraging because it’s required greater effort to clear properties required for U.S. side.

Butler expects a number of dignitaries will be in Delray on Tuesday morning.

The ground-breaking for the overall project can't happen, according to Butler, until at least October when the W.D.B.A. has its financial close

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is slated to open to traffic in 2020.