WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Canadian government is investing an additional $1.5 billion in workers’ skills and training to help those in sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

Through Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs) with provinces and territories the government will invest in helping workers develop skills needed to find good jobs.

“This investment by the federal government will give residents in our community access to skills training, financial assistance, employment counselling and job opportunities so that they can get the support and tools they need to find good jobs, grow in their careers and succeed as the economy recovers,” Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk said in a news release.

The funding is aimed at helping those in underrepresented groups or sectors most impacted by COVID-19 such as construction, transportation and hospitality to access supports and re-enter the workforce.

The investment could include skills training, on the job training, employer sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and services, as well as job opportunities

The funding is in addition to the $3.4 billion afforded to provinces and territories in 2020-21 under the WDAs and Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs).

The announcement is part of the federal government’s plan announced in the Throne Speech to make the largest investment in workers’ training in Canadian History to help reach its goal of creating more than one million jobs.