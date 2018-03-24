

CTV Windsor





The Smart Cities Challenge has started in Windsor-Essex and could mean a $10-million grant for the area if successful.

The challenge encourages municipalities to think creatively in achieving meaningful outcomes for residents using innovation, data and connected technology.

Finalists will receive $250,000 to develop their proposal and winning communities will receive a $10-million grant to help implement the plans.

Community partners are involved in the local challenge, including St. Clair College.

Through analysis of local data three high-impact focus areas - “Poverty”, “Health” and “Employment” – were identified as potential themes for the Smart Windsor Essex proposal.

The local team is hoping for feedback from the community.

The public is encouraged to visit www.smartwindsoressex.cato be a part of the challenge and complete the online engagement form, share an idea on how best to address a focus area using data and technology and to subscribe for updates on the proposal and projects.