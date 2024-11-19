Man allegedly threatened people with knives at east-end restaurant

Windsor police have arrested a 61-year-old man who was allegedly threatening people with knives at an east-end restaurant.

Officers responded to a report of a knife-wielding man at a restaurant in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers say they learned that the suspect had entered the business, locked the door behind him, and obtained knives from the kitchen.

The suspect then allegedly cornered people inside the restaurant and threatened to stab them while wielding multiple knives. Police say he also removed money from the cash register and tip jar.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and successfully negotiated the suspect’s surrender without further incident.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon (x 3)

Forcible confinement (x 3)

Uttering threats (x 3)

Robbery

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Breach probation (x 2)

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.