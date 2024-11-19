WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Iler Road closed in Harrow due to collision

    The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Kentner / CTV Windsor)
    Iler Road is closed between County Road 50 and County Road 20 in Harrow due to a collision.

    Police are on scene investigating.

    Essex County OPP posted on social media that more details will be provided as they become available.

