Iler Road closed in Harrow due to collision
Iler Road is closed between County Road 50 and County Road 20 in Harrow due to a collision.
Police are on scene investigating.
Essex County OPP posted on social media that more details will be provided as they become available.
Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Canadian inflation back at 2 per cent ahead of year-end interest rate decision
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Police arrest 2 suspects in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Women testified to House panel that they were paid for sexual favours by Gaetz, lawyer says
Two women testified to the House Ethics Committee that they were paid for "sexual favours" by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, a lawyer for the two women told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday.
Watch Cruise ship tilts, causing panic as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Cambridge men charged for defrauding federal government, financial institutions and educational institutions
Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Cambridge convenience store
Waterloo Regional Police said at around 10:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Water Street South and Myers Road.
Road closures for BRT work in London
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
More details released after two people killed in boat crash
Lambton OPP officers are releasing more details about a boating fatality that resulted in the death of two individuals.
Hate-related graffiti found at local public school, again
For the second time, a London man has been charged after the discovery of hate-related graffiti and property damage at a local school. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of the damage at Emily Carr Public School on Hawthorne Road.
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
One person seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Gravel truck driver charged after rollover collision
Provincial police are investigating a gravel truck rollover in Kawartha Lakes Tuesday morning.
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
Mike Ross of Capreol in Greater Sudbury matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 15 in the Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
Police search for federal offender with ties to Thunder Bay
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
Program helps Sault family become homeowners
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
Historic federal building in Ottawa's west end now available for housing
The federal government is making a heritage property that currently houses a Keg Restaurant in Ottawa's west end available for future housing.
4 people facing charges after demonstrators blocked downtown Ottawa intersections, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says four people are facing charges after people participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Ottawa "ignored directions from police and blocked a street."
Ottawa to spend $1 million for two self-cleaning washrooms in Centretown in 2025
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster says the 2025 draft budget includes $1 million for two new public washrooms in the downtown ward.
Man charged with attempted murder after one person shot while trying to stop Mississauga home invasion
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
Here are the most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2023
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
-
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
Dawson College to close Thursday after students hold strike in solidarity with Gaza
Dawson College will be closed on Thursday after students voted in favour of holding a one-day strike in solidarity with Gaza.
Legault tells U.S. officials 'we can't afford a Roxham 2.0'
Quebec cannot afford to welcome a new wave of migrants like the one that arrived via Roxham Road a few years ago, Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.
UPDATED
UPDATED Police update on investigation into report of man with knife at University of Manitoba
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said an incident involving a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday morning has been resolved.
Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
Winnipeg police arrest man in stabbing death investigation
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death on Nov. 8.
Teen dead, 2 injured in crash west of Athabasca
A teenager is dead after a crash between two trucks on Highway 2 west of Athabasca Monday evening.
Suspect used gun, disguises to rob cannabis stores in Calgary, Edmonton: police
Police are hoping to identify a man believed to have robbed several cannabis stores in Calgary and Edmonton while using a gun and disguises.
Cremona, Alta., man charged with attempted murder after attack in home
Didsbury RCMP have charged a Cremona man with two counts of attempted murder following an attack on two people inside a home.
Alberta Energy Regulator orders Sunshine Oilsands to suspend wells, pipelines
The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued an order requiring Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. to suspend its wells, facilities and pipelines, saying the company hasn't met its regulatory obligations.
Here's a look at road conditions as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm, snowfall warnings
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
Here's how YQR keeps animals from interfering with your flight's takeoff and landing
Everyone must contend with airport security measures before stepping foot on a plane – but even Mother Nature has to steer clear when it comes to busy runways. YQR in Regina is no exception.
Regina's two returning councillors hope foundation of experience can help build re-envisioned city council
The two re-elected councillors making their return to Henry Baker Hall hope their previous experience can help guide a group which has nine new members.
Around 100 people displaced after raging fire at Burnaby, B.C., apartment building
An intense fire that broke out at a Burnaby, B.C., apartment building overnight has left around 100 resident displaced.
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
A 'bomb cyclone' sounds scary but meteorologist says it's not alarmist
The use of terms including "atmospheric rivers" and "bomb cyclones" to describe weather phenomena has moved out of scientific journals and into the mainstream in recent years, but meteorologist Cindy Day says there's nothing alarmist about the language.
Halifax bus driver won’t be charged in pedestrian’s death: police
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.
Emergency alert system to be tested in Atlantic Canada Wednesday
Atlantic Canadians may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and televisions Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
Saint John police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a massive wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet come to pass.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.