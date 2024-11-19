WINDSOR
    Lakeshore to hold its first Provincial Series Skating Competition

    Skate Lakeshore is set to hold its first Provincial Series Skating competition in the new year.

    It will welcome skaters from across Ontario from Feb. 14 to Feb 16.

    “The Skate Ontario Provincial Series is a figure skating competition series that allows athletes to qualify for the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships,” said Sarah Malott, Skate Lakeshore Chair.

    “We are so excited to have been selected as a first-time host for one of these events, which will allow skaters from across Ontario to compete at this local competition.”

    The Municipality of Lakeshore said it is very happy to host the event.

    “On behalf of Lakeshore’s communities, we are thrilled to welcome figure skaters from across Ontario as they compete for a spot at the Provincial Championships,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

    “Thank you to the hardworking members of Skate Lakeshore who helped to bring this event to our municipality. We hope that all skaters, along with family, friends, coaches and volunteers who make their participation possible and can enjoy all that our municipality has to offer.”

    The municipality is looking for volunteers to help make the event run smoothly. If you’re interested, more information and sign up is available here. https://skatelakeshore.ivolunteer.com/competition

    “It takes many hands to put on an event of this caliber,” said Malott.

    Secondary students are invited to fulfill some volunteer hours for graduation.

