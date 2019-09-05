A 27-year-old woman from the Windsor, Ontario-area is among the victims of Hurricane Dorian after the monster storm devastated the Bahamas early this week.

A family member confirmed to CTV News Windsor that Alishia Sabrina Liolli, of LaSalle, was killed as a result of the catastrophic Category 5 hurricane which pummelled the islands on Monday, killing at least 20 people.

Her family says Liolli leaves behind four children, including a 17-month-old, and a husband.

Liolli’s body was found on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. Family was notified on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family in an effort to bring Liolli’s body back to Canada.

“On behalf of the entire family, please help us raise the funds necessary to bring Alishia home to her family,” reads a message on the online fundraiser. “Any funds that may not be used for her transportation will be donated to the Every Child Counts School in Marsh Harbor Abaco, Bahamas.”

Every Child Counts School posted about her death on their Dorian Disaster Relief Fund Facebook page.

Family members and friends also took to social media to mourn the loss of Liolli.

Aislinn Liolli said on social media she’s devastated by the news.

“Can’t believe this is real... a life taken too soon. I remember this day like yesterday. So many adventures with you. So many memories,” she said. “I lost my best friend, my confidante, my rock, my person. Alishia you were a ray of sunshine, always grateful, would give the shirt off your back to anyone.”

Liolli ran a vocational training centre for children called Starfish Enterprises in Abaco. A YouTube video featuring Liolli says it is a place where adults with disabilities can learn as well as contribute to the greater society.

Dorian has already claimed the lives of at least 20 people in the Bahamas and the death toll is expected to rise as the storm moves up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Practically parking over a portion of the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded Abaco and Grand Bahama with winds up to 295 kph and torrential rain, ripping apart homes and trapping people in their attics on the island nation.

The storm finally moved into open waters Tuesday, but was still centred not far from the western tip of the Bahamas as it crawled northwest toward the southeastern U.S. Its winds were down to a still-dangerous 175 km/h.

With a file from the Associated Press.