More details released after two people killed in boat crash

    Lambton OPP officers are releasing more details about a boating fatality that resulted in the death of two individuals.

    Emergency services including members of the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton and United States Coast Guard responded to the report of a single vessel collision on Pocket Bay in Walpole Island First Nation at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday.

    As a result, two individuals, a 39-year-old of Chatham and a 53-year-old of Stoney Point were pronounced deceased at scene.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

