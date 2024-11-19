WINDSOR
Windsor

    • CKPS seeking help locating missing woman

    Kaitlyn Hunter. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service/X) Kaitlyn Hunter. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service/X)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service is seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

    Kaitlyn Hunter was last seen in the Wheatley area.

    Police are looking to confirm her wellbeing.

    She is described as a white woman last seen carrying a black backpack.

    If you have any information on Hunter’s whereabouts, please call the CKPS.

