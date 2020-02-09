WINDSOR, ONT. -- A fire at a print shop in Windsor early Sunday morning caused significant damage.

Firefighters were called to Hogan's Printing around 6 a.m. and smoke could be seen coming from the doors of the building at Tecumseh Road East and Lincoln Road.

This isn't the first fire at the business.

About 15 months ago, Hogan’s Printing was hit by fire at its Drouillard Road location.

That fire caused $500,000 in damage and forced the business to move to the Tecumseh Road location.

One of the owners told CTV News he was devastated by the fire. The owner says jerseys for the Windsor Spitfires Mickey Renaud night on Feb. 18 were in the building.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials have started an investigation.