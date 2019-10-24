

CTVNewsWindsor.ca , CTV Windsor





TECUMSEH, Ont - A fire at a storage barn in Tecumseh is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the 6000 block pf Malden Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for the storage barn fire.

A short time later the fire was under control.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Fire in Tecumseh under investigation

Officials are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

No damage estimate has been released.