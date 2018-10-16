Damage estimated at $500K after fire destroys business on Drouillard Road
Windsor firefighters were called to the fire at Hogan's Printing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 9:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 16, 2018 1:52PM EDT
A printing business on Drouillard Road has been destroyed by fire.
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $500,000.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at Hogans Printing around 5:30 a.m.
Drouillard Road was closed between Metcalfe and Seminole. An investigator was called to the scene.
Nobody was inside the print shop, but the building appears to be a total loss.
Happening now.. @WindsorFire1 still fighting a fire that started around 5:30am @ Hogans Printing on Drouillard @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/MlyQ7YSGtT— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) October 16, 2018