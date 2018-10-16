

CTV Windsor





A printing business on Drouillard Road has been destroyed by fire.

Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $500,000.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Hogans Printing around 5:30 a.m.

Drouillard Road was closed between Metcalfe and Seminole. An investigator was called to the scene.

Nobody was inside the print shop, but the building appears to be a total loss.