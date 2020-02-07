WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire officials are investigating a garage blaze in the 12,509 block of Kimberly Drive in Tecumseh.

There were flames coming from the structure when crews arrived Friday morning.

There was a home on the property and occupants were able to safely evacuate with their pets after hearing smoke alarms.

There were no injuries reported.

The damage is estimated at $200,000 and the cause is undetermined.