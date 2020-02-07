Occupants escape fire at Tecumseh property
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 11:26AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 12:25PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire officials are investigating a garage blaze in the 12,509 block of Kimberly Drive in Tecumseh.
There were flames coming from the structure when crews arrived Friday morning.
There was a home on the property and occupants were able to safely evacuate with their pets after hearing smoke alarms.
There were no injuries reported.
The damage is estimated at $200,000 and the cause is undetermined.