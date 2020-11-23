WINDSOR, ONT. -- Build a Dream is bringing professional women and businesses together for a virtual career discovery expo to help young women get inspired for their futures.

The virtual expo will be available to many area students Tuesday in an effort to empower young women and offer information to families about careers in STEM, trades, emergency response, and entrepreneurship for its #DreamBigGreaterEssex event.

“There are many routes women can take to succeed. Trades have been a hidden one for far too long. It has given me an opportunity of accomplishment that all women deserve and it brings me joy to share that with as many others as possible," speaker Bobbi Day, a general machinist at Toolplas Systems Inc, said in a news release.

Build a Dream pivoted its live events to online and has found students are still inspired by speakers even though they are not able to meet in person.

“We had to pivot to stay in business and I was concerned that we’d lose that ‘spark’ that we create at live events...that moment where the young women attending realize that they really can do any career they want,” said Nour Hachem-Fawaz, president and founder. “What we are finding though, is that we have a very focused agenda and with inspirational speakers and the addition of things like interactive games, the audience is engaged and the feedback is phenomenal.”

She said going virtual is also a way for remote schools to access the expos where distance would have played a part in the past.

This fall’s expos are being held for school boards across the province as well as in Edmonton.

The #DreamBig online event is free for young women in grade 7-12 attending Greater Essex County District School Board schools.

The virtual expo will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those interested can register online.