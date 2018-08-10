

CTV Windsor





On the same day two police officers in Fredericton, New Brunswick were killed in the line of duty, there’s word a plaque honouring a fallen Windsor police officer was stolen.

Windsor police say the John Atkinson Memorial Plaque was stolen from a hallway in the Chrysler building at the University of Windsor.

Police say the glass was shattered in the display case where it was hanging.

The plaque was described as a shadowbox containing a photo of the funeral at the St. Denis Centre and a replica badge in the corner.

Police believe it was stolen sometime over the long weekend.

Atkinson was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2006.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com