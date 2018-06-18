

CTV Windsor





The first scholarship in memory of a fallen Windsor police officer is being handed out today.

The first grant through the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation will be awarded to Sandwich Secondary School student.

Spencer Hedge will receive the award at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation office Monday afternoon.

The fund was established in memory of Sr. Const. John Atkinson to honour his service and the ultimate sacrifice he made while protecting the citizens of Windsor and Essex County.

Established by his widow Shelley, the scholarship will aid students pursuing a career in Law Enforcement.

“The establishment of the scholarship fund is my family’s way of, not only helping the next generation of law enforcers reach their potential, but to provide a lasting legacy in John’s name,” said Shelley Atkinson. “At a very early age, John knew that becoming a police officer was his calling.

“I am proud to carry on his name by assisting more promising law enforcement officers as they pursue their dreams of serving and protecting our community.”

Lisa Kolody, executive director at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, says “the WECF is so proud to work with Shelley to reach her philanthropic goals and, more importantly, to remember John in such a significant and meaningful way.”

All funds raised through the Annual John Atkinson Memorial Fund Golf Tournament will be added to the endowment fund at the WECF which will allow the Atkinson Family to increase their future support to deserving students who are following in John’s footsteps as community-minded law enforcement officials.

Const. Atkinson was shot and killed during a drug investigation outside an east Windsor convenience store on May 5, 2006.

In 2007, Nikkolas Brennan was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.