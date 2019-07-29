

Rich Garton , CTV Windsor





After a months-long absence from Amherstburg council chambers for an undisclosed illness, the mayor returned for tonight's meeting.

“Oh my god, for a guy who had two full-time jobs, mentally I’ve just been losing my mind at home,” Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said after Monday’s council meeting. “There’s no replacement for work for a guy who loves to work. So it was very nice to attend a meeting tonight.”

DiCarlo has been absent from council meetings since April due to health issues. He's asked for privacy and has not disclosed the nature of his illness – except, he says, that it's not cancer.

Amherstburg council approved an extended leave of absence until September for DiCarlo but the mayor says when he's feeling good, he wants to be there. DiCarlo attended a county council a few weeks ago, but admits he’s still not 100 per cent.

“Not going to lie, I’ve had a number of rough days lately,” he told reporters outside council chambers. “Like the doctor said, it might still be a bit early. But I'm a pretty stubborn guy, don't always listen to the advice I should listen to, but it looks like I’m getting through them.”

“Little by little, you know, hopefully I'll do alright, and the ones who can't, I've got pretty good back up."

In DiCarlo’s absence, deputy mayor Leo Meloche takes over as chair of the meetings. DiCarlo says he won’t be at every meeting, but will play it by ear as he still has doctor's orders to take it easy. He says he plans to try to strike a balance between work and rest.

“I think that’s the biggest message I’ve gotten from most people who had had issues,” he said. “The key is to find that balance, work at the pace you can work at, and eventually, you’ll be at 100 per cent.”