Amherstburg’s mayor took to social media to explain his absence from several council meetings in recent months.

Aldo DiCarlo posted a statement about his health on Facebook Wednesday night.

“In the interest of public trust, and in response to those who’ve sent their concerns, I am currently experiencing some health issues and am under a doctor's care,” he posted.

DiCarlo said he remains devoted to the Town of Amherstburg and hopes to be back serving the people in a full capacity very soon.

“I continue to work behind the scenes where possible,” he wrote. “Thank you to all who have expressed their concerns.”