Mayor of Amherstburg explains absence due to health issues
Aldo DiCarlo is re-elected as mayor in Amherstburg, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Aldo DiCarlo / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 8:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:28AM EDT
Amherstburg’s mayor took to social media to explain his absence from several council meetings in recent months.
Aldo DiCarlo posted a statement about his health on Facebook Wednesday night.
“In the interest of public trust, and in response to those who’ve sent their concerns, I am currently experiencing some health issues and am under a doctor's care,” he posted.
DiCarlo said he remains devoted to the Town of Amherstburg and hopes to be back serving the people in a full capacity very soon.
“I continue to work behind the scenes where possible,” he wrote. “Thank you to all who have expressed their concerns.”