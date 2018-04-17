Windsor man sentenced to jail for shooting
Police cars are parked out front at 8717 Riverside Drive East after a shooting (Feb 27, 2017)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:38PM EDT
A Windsor man has been sentenced following a shooting on the city's east side.
Lamar Struthers is now serving a four year sentence, less 14 months.
Struthers, 46, pleaded guilty in provincial court in December to a number of charges, including four counts of unlawfully pointing a firearm.
A more serious charge of attempted murder was dropped.
Struthers was charged after police responded to a call of several shots being fired at a high-rise complex in the 87-hundred block of Riverside Drive East in February of last year.
Police alleged Struthers discharged several shots into a vehicle following an argument.
No one was injured.