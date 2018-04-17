

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced following a shooting on the city's east side.

Lamar Struthers is now serving a four year sentence, less 14 months.

Struthers, 46, pleaded guilty in provincial court in December to a number of charges, including four counts of unlawfully pointing a firearm.

A more serious charge of attempted murder was dropped.

Struthers was charged after police responded to a call of several shots being fired at a high-rise complex in the 87-hundred block of Riverside Drive East in February of last year.

Police alleged Struthers discharged several shots into a vehicle following an argument.

No one was injured.