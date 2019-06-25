

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo is being given an extended three month medical leave.

On Monday night, council approved the extension following a string of absences from meetings and functions by the mayor.

DiCarlo has informed council and administration he’s battling an undisclosed illness and is asking for privacy at this time.

As AM800 News reports, council granted the mayor the extended medical leave beginning on June 24 and running into September as DiCarlo seeks treatment.

Speaking to CTV Windsor, DiCarlo says he has not been diagnosed with cancer and hopes it stays that way.

“The good news is, it’s nothing terminal, everything is benign,” said DiCarlo. “I have been suffering some side effects. In general terms, it’s kept me from doing my job which has been a bit frustrating but, I’ve got to listen to what the doctors tell me.”

DiCarlo also says he’s received a number of supportive messages which he describes as “humbling” and “overwhelming”.

Councillor Michael Prue will take DiCarlo’s place as the second representative, alongside Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, at Essex County Council meetings until the mayor’s return.