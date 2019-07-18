

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo recognizes it may be a little early, but he has returned to Essex County Council anyways.

“I guess my stubbornness put me back to work sooner than I probably should have, (but) it’s good to be back to work. I miss it and I’m looking forward to continue to keep coming,” said DiCarlo after attending Wednesday night's meeting of County Council.

DiCarlo has been absent from council meetings since April due to some health issues.

DiCarlo tells CTV News he is feeling well but has good days and bad days.

"I am still working my way through health issues," said DiCarlo. "I have not been medically cleared."

In June, DiCarlo told CTV Windsor he has not been diagnosed with cancer and hopes it stays that way.

DiCarlo also said he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he has received saying it has been, “absolutely incredible and humbling at the same time.”

Amherstburg council has approved an extended leave of absence for DiCarlo until September.

But DiCarlo said he also plans to return to the town's council meetings.