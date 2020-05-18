LONDON, ONT -- The Canadian Transit Company, which operates the Ambassador Bridge, says it will be absorbing the cost of tolls for essentials workers making the daily commute across the border.

While the border remains closed for non-essential travelers there are those who continue to make the daily commute, such as nurses who work in Michigan hospitals.

“We appreciate the men and women on the front lines who are working to keep us safe. We wanted to take this action to try to alleviate some of the stress of a daily commute for essential workers who cross our bridge every day,” said Matthew Maroun, chairman of the Ambassador Bridge, in a statement.

The program will begin on May 21. Its duration will depend on future developments and circumstances.

“This is a small thing we can do to show that we see your daily sacrifice and we are grateful,” said Maroun.

The program will be for all passenger vehicles of essential workers in appreciation of their efforts to combat the pandemic.