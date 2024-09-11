WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three Scarborough suspects arrested after series of armed robberies in Windsor

    The 4300 block of Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) The 4300 block of Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Windsor police have arrested two teens and a young man after a series of robberies.

    Officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road, in between Division Road and Provincial Road, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

    Police say three male suspects entered the store and took approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying. The suspects also allegedly damaged property inside the store.

    When confronted by a loss prevention officer, police say one suspect sprayed a noxious substance while another brandished a baton. The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

    Less than an hour later, at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to another robbery, this time at a business in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. The suspects allegedly stole more than $500 worth of items and threatened a store employee with a baton before fleeing in a black sedan similar to the previous robbery.

    Soon after, at 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a third robbery in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue. Police say the suspects entered a business and stole items valued at over $130.

    Upon arrival, officers located the black sedan in a nearby parking lot. The suspects fled on foot and were arrested following a brief chase. One officer sustained a broken ankle during the pursuit.

    No one else was injured as a result of the incidents.

    A 21-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with:

    • - Robbery (x 2)
    • - Assault with a weapon
    • - Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
    • - Mischief under $5,000
    • - Theft under $5,000

    Two youths from Scarbrough, aged 14 and 17, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with:

    • - Robbery (x 2)
    • - Assault with a weapon
    • - Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
    • - Mischief under $5,000
    • - Theft under $5,000

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News