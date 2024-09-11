Three Scarborough suspects arrested after series of armed robberies in Windsor

Windsor police have arrested two teens and a young man after a series of robberies.

Officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road, in between Division Road and Provincial Road, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say three male suspects entered the store and took approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying. The suspects also allegedly damaged property inside the store.

When confronted by a loss prevention officer, police say one suspect sprayed a noxious substance while another brandished a baton. The suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

Less than an hour later, at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to another robbery, this time at a business in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue. The suspects allegedly stole more than $500 worth of items and threatened a store employee with a baton before fleeing in a black sedan similar to the previous robbery.

Soon after, at 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a third robbery in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue. Police say the suspects entered a business and stole items valued at over $130.

Upon arrival, officers located the black sedan in a nearby parking lot. The suspects fled on foot and were arrested following a brief chase. One officer sustained a broken ankle during the pursuit.

No one else was injured as a result of the incidents.

A 21-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with:

- Robbery (x 2)

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

- Mischief under $5,000

- Theft under $5,000

Two youths from Scarbrough, aged 14 and 17, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with:

- Robbery (x 2)

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

- Mischief under $5,000

- Theft under $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.