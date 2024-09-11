Windsor facing uphill battle to collect unpaid parking ticket revenue

The City of Windsor is struggling to collect a "significant" amount of unpaid parking ticket revenue.

According to Parking Services Coordinator, Bill Kralovensky, the issue stems from recent changes the provincial government made to the process for renewing licence plate stickers.

"Before, you couldn't get that little sticker that went on the back of your plate until you paid off your debts," he said. "Now, all you have to do is go online and register your plates."

In July, the Ford government, which had already waived license plate sticker fees in 2022, introduced an automatic renewal process. People no longer need to visit a ServiceOntario office to complete the renewal.

But according to Kralovensky, those in-person visits to ServiceOntario often reminded drivers about unpaid parking tickets.

"It’s a significant number," said Kralovensky, when asked how much unpaid parking ticket revenue has gone uncollected. "It’s slowly creeping up a bit."

Kralovensky did not provide an exact figure. However, sources tell AM800 News the amount exceeds $1 million.

Some drivers who have received parking tickets said they feel enforcement officers unfairly target them.

"Six months ago, I got a $30 ticket," said June Cibrian. "I didn’t fight it just because a lot of people tell you that you’re not going to get it your way. So, I just gave in and paid the $30."

Cibrian said she is not surprised by how many people avoid paying their parking fines.

"I would’ve thought that number would be a lot higher, just from hearing people," she added.

Another driver, who paid a parking ticket Tuesday, said he is not surprised by how many people choose to avoid paying, given how he feels some enforcement officers act when issuing tickets.

"I just got a ticket a couple of weeks ago. I parked in the Ouellette campus hospital parking lot. I ran in for just five minutes and they gave me a ticket," said Bisman Riffo.

"Just last week, I saw the parking [enforcement] guy looking at someone who parked for two seconds. He was following him to give him a ticket."

As for Kralovensky, he is now focused on new ways to collect the outstanding fines. He mentioned using a wheel clamp as one possible solution, but noted the risks involved, including dealing with an unruly driver while installing the device.

Another downside, he added, is the embarrassment a driver might feel.

"Would you like your neighbour to know what your circumstances are financially? So, we've got to do it in a quieter way with the utmost respect," Kralovensky said. "We'll come up with something."

Kralovensky said he will draft a report to city administration outlining potential options before seeking direction on the most feasible solution.