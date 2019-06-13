

CTV Windsor





The search is on for a bone marrow donor for a Tecumseh student who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer.

Andrew Farrand, a Grade 3 student at Tecumseh Vista Academy, was diagnosed with Leukemia on May 1.

A Go Fund Me page has been launched to help his family with costs.

The page says the 9-year-old went to the hospital with flu like symptoms, it was discovered that he has Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Doctors in London started Andrew on chemotherapy right away. It is anticipated that Andrew and his parents will need to spend the next six months, potentially longer living in London while Andrew fights this cancer.

The Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association is stepping up to help him find a bone marrow match.

A stem cell and marrow clinic took place Wednesday night. For anyone who missed the event, but would still like to get swabbed, more information is available at givemarrow.net.