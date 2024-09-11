Local photojournalist has retrospective of his work at museum

A local award-winning photojournalist is having a retrospective exhibit of his work in Windsor.

For over 40 years, Windsorite Nick Brancaccio has taken images of events that have shaped lives and changed history.

The now retired Windsor Star photographer has captured images of heads of state, famous celebrities, iconic moments in sport and, of course, the unique history that is Windsor's own. Some images are joyful, humorous – others capture tragedy, harrowing events – unique and memorable.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the exhibit opens at the Chimczuk Museum for a six-month run.

Brancaccio is grateful for the opportunity to share these special moments in time. When asked what advice he has for aspiring photographers, he had some pro-tips.

"I tell people one of the first things you have to do is move your feet,” said Brancaccio.

“If you see an image, it might be better if you move back. It might be better if you move up. It might be better if you get down low. It might be better if you go up on a ladder and take the picture that way. So that's one thing that I always tell people."