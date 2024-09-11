‘We can’t wait to share it’: Amherstburg to welcome new boutique hotel
A new boutique hotel is just weeks away from opening in downtown Amherstburg.
Hotel STRY began taking bookings earlier this month and will open to guests beginning in October.
"As soon as we started this project, the walls started to talk to us in terms of what they needed, what they wanted and what they could become," said owner, Lauri Brouyette.
"Amherstburg is a heritage town. It's got a lot of history behind it. We have a fort, for goodness sake. So, there's a lot of architecture here that needs to be saved. We're proud to have done just this little part."
Constructed in 1875, the building at 70 Murray Street previously served Amherstburg as a grocery store, a furniture store, a bank and an auto parts store. Brouyette said Hotel STRY has undergone extensive renovations and is now ready for its next chapter.
"Amherstburg has been starving for places to stay,” she said. “We have beautiful Airbnbs, yes. But there is no place to stay right downtown as of now. So we're kind of the forerunners in that. Tourism is so key to this town and welcoming people who come discover the town, then they want to stay overnight, they want to stay here. We're glad to be able to do that kind of thing."
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) CEO, Gordon Orr, said the lodging accommodation is long overdue, noting Amherstburg residents have been calling for a new hotel for some time.
"They fit in nicely because boutique hotels help sort of restore district. They help define the district. What they do is they help smaller communities, like the town of Amherstburg, offer accommodations to their visiting public," Orr said.
"Boutique hotels really have a place because we're very fortunate. We've never had a better hotel, motel, boutique product in the Windsor-Essex region in three decades. The flags, the investments that have been made to put in to renovate properties, put new hotel flags up. Now the boutique hotels, certainly with the Stry Hotel, the Grove Hotel Motel in Kingsville, the new one that's being looked upon at the Paul Martin building in downtown Windsor, all have a place because what we want to do is offer our visiting public a range of options for their combination needs."
Hotel STRY houses six large suites, each with its own unique theme.
Guests have direct access to Pure Day Spa Amherstburg from within the hotel. Frate Street Food is also located on site and shares a patio with the hotel’s bar, The O.
Officials note Frate Street Food uses locally sourced ingredients to craft globally inspired street food. Both Frate and The O will soon be open.
Stepping out of Hotel STRY puts you directly in Amherstburg's Anchor District, which features restaurants, shopping and beyond.
Brouyette told CTV News the hope is the new hotel can accommodate all guests, noting they're partnering with Little Bird Wedding & Event Co. to make significant events extra special, calling it a truly unique wedding venue in Amherstburg.
"This space is for everybody, and we can't wait to share it," said Brouyette.
"We want families. We want couples. Everybody that would enjoy being in the heritage building and feeling a little bit of history, combined with all of the other amenities that we have to offer."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get into it with Poilievre in Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get back to Ottawa to get into it with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons, as he makes the case to his own party to put up a united front against the Conservatives.
Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg
The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup that revealed plenty about their plans for America's future, if elected. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'I'm not going to listen to you': Singh rejects Poilievre's push for early election, sets sights on progressive policy
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will focus on advancing progressive policies, amid renewed pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to help him bring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government down when Parliament resumes next week.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Trump suggests he won't debate Harris again, attacks ABC over moderators' fact-checking
The morning after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s first presidential debate, it is far from clear if Trump will agree to a rematch.
Conservatives to push non-confidence motion against Trudeau government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes 'at the earliest possible opportunity' with the aim of triggering an early federal election.
An iconic Winston Churchill photograph, once stolen and replaced with a fake in Ottawa, has been found
Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel says authorities have recovered an iconic photograph of Winston Churchill after it was stolen and replaced with a fake nearly three years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Residents stepping up home security in Waterloo Region
In a push to make their homes more secure, a local home surveillance company says more residents are installing security cameras on their properties.
-
Civil lawsuit alleging 'brutal' sexual assault launched against accused in Ont.'s 'Woodland rapist' case
An alleged child predator who was arrested and charged earlier this year is now facing a civil lawsuit in connection with a "brutal" sexual assault in a Toronto area park reported nearly 30 years ago.
-
Guelph Humane Society helping foxes with contagious disease
The Guelph Humane Society believes a contagious disease is spreading among the local wildlife.
London
-
Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries following afternoon shooting
The London police are investigating a shooting that took place on Boullee Street in London Wednesday afternoon.
-
Traffic chaos on campus continues amid ongoing labour disruption at Western University
It’s day 13 of a strike by Western University’s facilities employees and some roads around the campus remain closed, causing delays for students and motorists.
-
'We’re in this mire and this muck': Former trustee and councillor says school board needs to come clean over director’s departure
A long-time former city councillor and public school board trustee is calling on the Thames Valley District School Board to come clean regarding its education director, now on a leave of absence.
Barrie
-
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Highway 26 involving transport truck
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
-
Highway 12 multi-vehicle crash sends 1 person to hospital
Traffic along Highway 12 was impacted by a multi-vehicle crash.
-
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A woman has been charged with assault following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Public defecation leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
-
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
-
Lotto Max jackpot hits record $75 million, could rise to $80M
Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Fireworks mistaken for gunshots in Sault Ste. Marie, police say
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say the sound of fireworks prompted several calls to 911 on Thursday afternoon.
-
Quebec suspect charged with stealing gas in northern Ont. was driving van stolen in B.C.
An investigation of gas theft in Echo Bay, Ont., led to the discovery of a full-sized cargo van stolen from British Columbia.
-
'Remember the impact': Military members in North Bay commemorate 9/11 victims with march
Canadian and American military men and women from Canadian Forces Base Wing 22 in North Bay, Ont., are ruck marching all day Wednesday to remember all who were impacted by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States in 2001.
Ottawa
-
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
-
Ottawa's mayor warns transit fare hikes, transit levy increases to address transit shortfall in 2025
Ottawa's mayor is warning of fare increases of 2.5 per cent to 75 per cent, service cuts, tax hikes, the elimination of free fares or a combination of levers to help offset a $120 million funding shortfall in the OC Transpo budget next year.
-
An iconic Winston Churchill photograph, once stolen and replaced with a fake in Ottawa, has been found
Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel says authorities have recovered an iconic photograph of Winston Churchill after it was stolen and replaced with a fake nearly three years ago.
Toronto
-
Judges quash OPP’s decision that officer misconduct in fatal crash was 'not serious'
A panel of Ontario judges has thrown out a decision by the Ontario Provincial Police that an officer’s misconduct behind the wheel that killed a pedestrian in 2020 was not serious, saying the force must reconsider, and at least explain its decision to his grieving widow.
-
Suspects in GTA auto theft ring came to Ontario ‘for sole purpose’ of stealing cars: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
-
Port Lands gas plant emissions seven times too high for some building heights in new development: report
The proposed height of some buildings that are part of a new residential development on Toronto's east waterfront have been called into question after a newly released report found that a nearby gas plant is producing emissions seven times higher than the legal limit.
Montreal
-
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
-
-
Social media comments blocked: Montreal mayor says she won't accept vulgar slurs
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is defending her decision to limit comments on her social media accounts — with an announcement on social media.
Winnipeg
-
'She was very honourable': Cathy Merrick lies in state at Manitoba legislature
The sound of sombre song serenaded the halls of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday as Cathy Merrick's casket was brought in for a closed-door ceremony. Merrick died last Friday and was to lie in state Wednesday afternoon to allow the public to pay their respects.
-
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies work to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
-
If you build it, they will come: How Manitoba farmers created their own 'Field of Dreams'
A hamlet with a population of fewer than 70 residents has successfully brought people back in time to 1989, - the setting, a ‘Field of Dreams’ carved out of cornfields.
Edmonton
-
Father who killed his 17-day-old son sentenced to 6 years in prison
A man who killed his infant son two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
-
3 Edmonton restaurants ranked among best new dining spots in country
Edmonton's Bar Henry. Bernadette's and Little Wolf are up for consideration for the title of Canada's best new restaurant.
-
St. Albert product 'excited' about free-agent invitation to Edmonton Oilers rookie camp
Marc Lajoie received a text from his agent two weeks ago with an offer to attend Edmonton Oilers training camp.
Calgary
-
Calgary sports complex adding lazy river and water slides with $87.5M expansion
A well-known Calgary sports complex is getting a massive makeover.
-
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
-
Alberta Premier Smith says she wants Calgary Green Line to proceed as first pitched
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's committed to Calgary’s multibillion-dollar Green Line light-rail transit project, but as it was originally envisioned.
Regina
-
Town of Gravelbourg says goodbye to water tower
For as long as she can remember, 98-year-old Minnie Nugent has enjoyed the view of a water tower in the skyline, welcoming her home to Gravelbourg.
-
'Another option': Sask. widening scope of practice for pharmacists
The provincial government is widening the scope of practice for Saskatchewan pharmacists with the launch of a new pilot project.
-
Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa to retire in 2025
Chief Rick Bourassa, who has led the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) since 2013, will retire in 2025.
Vancouver
-
Lucky Cowboy the horse euthanized after being injured in Vancouver race, group says
Animal advocates have renewed calls to boycott horse races after another animal was injured and euthanized at Hastings Racecourse last week.
-
Suspect vehicle in northwest B.C. hit-and-run belongs to taxi company, driver has fled Canada, RCMP say
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in northwestern B.C. this weekend has since fled the country, Mounties say.
-
'Predatory' behaviour: Realtor manipulated client into selling her house, B.C. regulator finds
A B.C. Realtor manipulated a client with whom he had a close personal relationship into selling her home, the provincial real estate regulator has found, in a ruling that describes the misconduct as "predatory."
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
-
'Concerning' number of impaired drivers arrested in roads in Saanich, B.C.: police
Police on southern Vancouver Island say they’ve arrested almost as many impaired drivers in the first eight months of this year than they did in 2023 in a concerning trend of people getting behind the wheel while drunk or on drugs.
-
Metro Vancouver men charged after several kilos of drugs seized
Two men are facing drug-trafficking charges after police seized several kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from multiple Metro Vancouver properties last year, British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force announced Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'Bit of a mess': The challenges of getting around Halifax
Ongoing construction is causing traffic woes for Halifax drivers.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Halifax shooting
A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged shooting in the north end of Halifax last week.
-
'Don’t get sick on a Friday,' Bedford, N.S., MLA tells health committee
Despite data and testimony from health officials reporting progress on emergency health-care access, a Nova Scotia Liberal MLA says the system is still not up to standard.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.