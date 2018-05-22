

CTV Windsor





The Crown says an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by a Buddhist monk in Windsor is no longer open.

Windsor police began an investigation in 2016 after a family of a child reported that the monk at the Khemara Buddhist Temple on Howard Avenue had sexually assaulted their youngster on multiple occasions.

The incidents were reported to have happened in 2014 when the girl was six years old.

Charges of two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of an indecent act against Then Phan were stayed May 19, 2017.

The Crown had one year reinstate the charges.

Even though the case is no longer open, Crown attorney Bryan Pillon tells CTV News the case could be re-launched if any new information comes forward.