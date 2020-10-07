WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are eight new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,688 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2574 people who have recovered.

There are 38 active cases and one person is in the hospital.

WECHU says three new cases are a result of close contact of confirmed cases, one is community acquired and four are still being investigated.

There are no retirement homes, long term care homes, workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.