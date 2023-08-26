A powerful summer storm, multiple collisions on Highway 401, and a Hells Angels arrest: Top Windsor stories this week

The region was battered by powerful thunderstorms on Thursday, weapons and ammo were seized following the arrest of a Hells Angels member, and two separate collisions involving transport trucks on Highway 401 closed the highway.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Storm causes downed tree in south Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for the region on Thursday night, which also endured heavy rainfall and flooding from a storm on Wednesday.

Residents in south Windsor reported several uprooted trees.

One couple had a tree fall on their house.

An above ground pool is surrounded by water after a storm caused flooding in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)Residents of Hale Street were feeling helpless Thursday morning following storms that swept through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“We need Lakeshore to help us. MP's [Members of Parliament], whoever,” said Barbara Henrich after her side of the road flooded.

“The whole neighbourhood is devastated,” said Matt Ellis. “Especially on one side of the block in particular. It seems that our sewers back up often and recurrently and this is the worst yet.”

A weapon seized by OPP as part of an investigation in August 2023. (Source: OPP)Thousands of rounds of ammunition has been seized and a member of Hells Angels has been arrested and charged, according to OPP.

In April, the Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) started an investigation related to a stolen motorcycle form Alberta. The investigation involved a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels who police said was also a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels.

On Aug. 18, officers from multiple units, including Chatham-Kent police, used a search warrant at a home on Zone Road-7 in Bothwell.

Collision at the eastbound Highway 401 84km marker involving two transport trucks in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP)A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has reopened after being closed for several hours on Tuesday while OPP investigated two collisions involving transport trucks the area.

Emergency services responded to the first crash around 10:46 a.m. after a transport truck lost control trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle and rolled into the centre median, police say.

There were two people inside the truck at the time, minor injuries were reported as a result.

For sale sign in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says the housing market is expected to be active this fall, driven by new investments and immigration.

WECAR released the fall 2023 Windsor-Essex County real estate market outlook on Monday.

Last week, the Conference Board of Canada predicted that Windsor will be the “exception” to a potential downturn in the broader Canadian economy. Similarly, Windsor realtors are predicting the local real estate market will outperform other parts of the province.