    • 'All Canadians deserve to feel safe': Anti-hate funding expanded

    St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church seen in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 15, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church seen in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 15, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    The federal government has expanded a security program that aims to fight hate crime.

    “There is no place for hate in Canada,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor-Tecumseh Member of Parliament.

    “Communities have felt the sting of hate crime or vandalism or graffiti. They feel insecure.”

    The “Canada Community Security Program” will provide $16 million per year of funding that will cover 70 per cent of the costs on various security measures including cameras, alarm systems, fencing and temporary security personnel, if needed.

    In addition to places of worship, connecting offices, community centers, childcare centres and cemeteries can apply.

    “We have a lot of conflict, and we pray God bring peace,” said Father Moses of St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church. The congregation, along with the Serbian Orthodox Church, received a total of $95,000 from a similar program called the “Security Infrastructure Program.” The program has now ended.

    Moses said the heritage church has been targeted on multiple occasions. In 2018, 20 windows were vandalized, including damage to 100-year-old stained glass windows.

    “The onus is on all of us as Canadians to fight hate and to root it out wherever we find it,” added Kusmierczyk.

    “It's also on us as Canadians to rally around communities that do feel vulnerable, that feel insecure and help them feel secure in Canada.”

    The funding will go to:

    • Gracanica Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, Windsor - $12,726
    • St Mary And St Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, Windsor - $82,446
    • Congregation Beth El, Windsor - $1,271

