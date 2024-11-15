WINDSOR
Windsor

Additional charges laid against suspects in armed robberies investigation

Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Two men who were arrested in connection to violent armed robberies are facing additional charges.

Shawn Scott Henderson and Anthony James Martin were arrested by the Windsor Police Service earlier in the week after investigating four different armed robberies taking place on Monday and Tuesday.

Police said in each incident, the masked suspects went into a business with a weapon and stole or attempted to steal items.

Henderson, who’s 41, was charged with 22 offences and Martin, who’s 27 faced charges for robbery with violence, assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

As the investigation continued, more charges have been laid from the string of robberies and an additional home invasion on Monday, WPS said.

Officers said the two suspects went into the home, one said they had a gun and the other said they had a hatchet. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but no other items were taken. No injuries were reported.

Martin is now facing 18 additional charges including four counts of break-and-enter and commit theft, three counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence and three counts of possession of a break-in instrument among others.

Henderson has been charged with additional charges of break-and-enter and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

