Why these trees have been saved from the sprawling expansion of Highway 3

A memorial stone and oak trees have been protected from excavation along the corridor where the two-lane highway is expanding to four in Kingsville.

Two oak trees were planted and a monument installed at the foot of Cameron Side Road, in memory of two young men who died in a collision on Highway 3 in October 1990.

“It's been 34 years. I still think about that day,” Steve Cowell told CTV News.

His friends, Shane O’Brien and Peter Taves, both 20, died when their car collided with a transport truck.

“They were going to the University of Windsor because they were commuting from home every day,” Cowell explained.

“A bus pulled out in front of them. So, they decided they were going to swerve around the bus to miss it. And of course, there was a transport truck in the other lane.”

Cowell described them as “the best of friends” from a strong and devoted Christian family.

Peter Taves (left), 20, and his friend Shane O’Brien (right), also 20, were both killed in a car accident on Highway 3 on Oct. 15, 1990. (Image courtesy: Steve Cowell)

“Everybody that knew them, loved them. So that made it even worse for everyone else,” said Cowell.

Within a year a decision was made to plant the trees and place the memorial along the south side of the highway.

“That's never been allowed around here to do that. So, we got lucky that they allowed us to plant those trees there,” said Cowell.

The monument is also significant, according to Cowell.

“The plaque is put on the stone that actually came from Shane O'Brien's father's farm,” he said.

This monument was placed along Highway 3 in 1991 in memory of two young men killed the year before.(Image courtesy: Steve Cowell)

Fears of expansion

When the highway expansion progressed into Kingsville, Cowell said they reached out to the province to request the memorial be preserved.

“We wanted to make sure that those trees were going to be preserved,” said Cowell.

Ontario agreed.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed:

“The Ministry recognizes the significance and meaning of the memorial and have instructed the contractor to protect it during construction.”

The contractor, GIP Hwy 3, referred a request for an interview to the MTO, who’s spokesperson declined an interview.

A heavy construction plow clears dirt in the expansion of Highway 3 in Kingsville, Ont. on Nov. 13, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

The trees and monument are protected by orange snow fencing, and landscaping on the south side of the highway behind it is complete.

All along the expansion corridor, however, dozens of trees have been cut down and the entire expansion area has been excavated to make way for the road, shoulders and highway drainage.

“They haven't touched the trees yet, so that's good,” said Cowell.

Yearly bursary given out

The roadside memorial isn’t the only way O’Brien and Taves are remembered.

Within a year of their deaths, Cowell said their friend group got together and launched a bursary for graduating students from Kingsville District High School, now called Erie Migration Academy.

“We have the students submit essays on friendship and give a $2,000 award to scholarships,” said Cowell.

“We’ve done that for 34 years now, so it’s helped a lot of students.”