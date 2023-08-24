Flooding reported in multiple areas following storm in Essex County

Multiple areas of Essex County are waterlogged after the region was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Flooding has been reported Thursday morning in Harrow, Colchester, McGregor, and Stoney Point with a number of roads closed as a result.

Flooding and other storm damage has temporarily closed sections on County Road 50 as well as County Road 27 between South Middle Road and County Road 8. More rain is expected later today. Check here for updates about emergency closures and construction: https://t.co/MFGPuMyWir pic.twitter.com/pB0VlYE9Rt — County of Essex (@EssexCountyON) August 24, 2023

According to Environment Canada, Harrow has reported 184.8 mm of rain since midnight.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch Wednesday afternoon due to the heavy rainfall.

Photos from the Colchester and Lakeshore areas show washed out front lawns, and water filling the roadways.

A resident in the Hidden Creek area of McGregor said the neighbourhood has experienced severe flooding, with about a foot of water in their backyard and roughly three feet on the main road.

All sports fields in Essex have been closed for the day. Residents are asked to avoid any parks or public spaces where there has been flooding.

The Town of Essex is uring residents to exercise caution and prioritize their safety. Officials remind residents to avoid areas where flooding has occured and refrain from driving on flooded roadways.

A heavy rainfall warning and a severe thunderstorm watch remain in effect for the region as more storms are expected overnight Thursday.

Flooding in Stoney Point, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Viewer submitted photo)

