'I’m proud to do it': Salvation Army Windsor kicks off Christmas Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army in Windsor kicked off its 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign outside city hall with a proclamation and flag raising ceremony on Friday.

It's the 138th consecutive year that the campaign has taken place, with a goal to raise $240,000. The Salvation Army in Windsor kicked off its 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign outside city hall with a proclamation and flag raising ceremony on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"The money that comes in stays in Windsor and we're using that to help support families to promote dignity and give hope," said Captain Nyree Bond, community ministries officer for the Salvation Army Windsor.

Last year, the Salvation Army surpassed their goal of $215,000 - raising $242,000 during the 2023 campaign.

The funds raised help support local programs and services that help individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness.

“Every donation to a Christmas kettle brings warmth, safety, and compassionate support to someone in need. Together, Windsor can make a lasting impact and ensure that no one is left behind this Christmas season," Bond said.

Bond noted they already have over 100 volunteers, but are always looking for more to assist with the campaign.

The campaign runs from Nov. 15 until Dec. 24 at various locations throughout the city including Devonshire Mall and both Windsor Walmarts.

Thirty-year volunteer Gord Dickerson said people can find him outside the Dougall Avenue Walmart, telling CTV News he believes more money is raised, when volunteers canvass outdoors.

"They hear those bells all the way over there by the time they get here, they're ready," Dickerson exclaimed.

"I'm proud to do it. The need is great, and all that money stays in the city for the city of Windsor people."

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest annual public fundraiser. Residents can donate with cash at the kettle, or electronically through tap.

Officials said the campaign would not be possible without the dedication of the hundreds of volunteers who generously donate their time each year.

Individuals, families, and businesses interested in volunteering can call the kettle hotline at 519-971-5878 or visit www.WindsorChristmasKettles.ca.

"It's a crucial, crucial organization in our community and communities across Canada to support," said Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie. "People who are in challenging circumstances, whether it be addiction, mental health, homelessness, what have you, this is an organization that proactively chooses to address some of the most challenging issues that we have in our community every year."

McKenzie and Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino represented the city during the event, proclaiming the week of Nov. 11-17, 2024 to be “Salvation Army Week” in Windsor.

"They are there to support folks and support the community in that way, and it's really a special moment for me and my colleagues to be able to support that," McKenzie added.