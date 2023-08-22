Two Highway 401 collisions under investigation: OPP

A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent will be closed for several hours Tuesday as OPP investigate two collisions involving transport trucks the area.

Emergency services responded to the first crash around 10:46 a.m. after a transport truck lost control trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle and rolled into the centre median, police say.

There were two people inside the truck at the time, minor injuries were reported as a result.

Police say a second rear-end collision was reported around 11:17 a.m. Tuesday near the 84-KM marker involving two transport trucks. Collision at the eastbound Highway 401 84km marker involving two transport trucks in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP)

UPDATE: The E/B #Hwy401 will remain closed for a few hours while crews work to clear the vehicles and debris. The collision at the 87Km involved a single Tranport Truck rollover. Only minor injuries reported by the 2 occupants. #ElginOPP ^bp pic.twitter.com/VRuHa1skHg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 22, 2023

Both involved vehicles were occupied by a single driver, minor injuries were also reported.

Police say both collisions are under investigation.

As vehicles and debris are removed from the scene, Highway 401 between Bloomfield Road and Communications Road is temporarily closed. Police said Tuesday around 3 p.m., the closure is expected to continue for “several hours.”

Investigators of the Elgin County OPP Chatham detachment are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the crash, who saw the collision or may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca