Thousands of rounds of ammunition, weapons seized in Bothwell

Thousands of rounds of ammunition has been seized and a member of Hells Angels has been arrested and charged, according to OPP.

In April, the Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) started an investigation related to a stolen motorcycle form Alberta. The investigation involved a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels who police said was also a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels.

On Aug. 18, officers from multiple units, including Chatham-Kent police, used a search warrant at a home on Zone Road-7 in Bothwell.

Two people were arrested at the scene and officers seized five rifles, approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition and a stolen motorcycle.

A 60 year old and a 52 year old, both from Bothwell, have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breach of firearms regulations-store firearm or restricted weapon.

The accused will appear in court in October.

A motorcycle seized in Bothwell, Ont. as part of an OPP investigation. August 2023. (Source: OPP)