Pedestrian struck in Friday night vehicle collision on Chrysler Centre

On Friday evening, Windsor Police say they were called to a collision on Chrysler Centre between Vinny and Ypres for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, at roughly 7:30 p.m., a pedestrian tried to cross the street against traffic and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The motorist remained at the scene for police .

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time no charges have been laid, police continue to investigate.