WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian struck in Friday night vehicle collision on Chrysler Centre

    Chrysler Centre, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Chrysler Centre, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    On Friday evening, Windsor Police say they were called to a collision on Chrysler Centre between Vinny and Ypres for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

    According to police, at roughly 7:30 p.m., a pedestrian tried to cross the street against traffic and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

    The motorist remained at the scene for police .

    The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    At this time no charges have been laid, police continue to investigate. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News