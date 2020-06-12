WINDSOR, ONT. -- Random drive-thru testing throughout Windsor-Essex over the past two weeks found a low number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports four people tested positive out of the 4,499 people who participated in the random testing.

“Among what we have seen, we have only found four individuals who have come back positive, which is a good sign,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, who says it gives an indication of what the situation looks like in the community.

The mobile drive thru testing started in the region on May 29, stopping in Windsor, Essex, Amhurstburg, LaSalle, Leamington, Kingsville and Tecumseh.

They have recieved 90 per cent of the results back so far.

Health unit officials say they do not have the full results from LaSalle and Leamington yet.

Lakeshore is the last community in the region to get the random testing on Friday. It takes place at the Atlas Tube Centre at 447 Renaud Line Road in Belle River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents 12 years of age and older are eligible for testing. Those looking to receive a test are asked to bring their health card and up to date contact information.